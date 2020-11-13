Kyle Holcomb

Oct. 13, 1990 - Nov. 3, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Kyle Holcomb, 30, of Glens Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Oklahoma.

He was born October 13, 1990 in Glens Falls, the son of Jody Holcomb and Giscelle Genier.

Kyle loved spending time with his daughter, family and friends. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hiking, camping, and dog breeding.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Celina Holcomb of Glens Falls; his son, Kayden Jabot, of Glens Falls; his brother, Justin Lundgren, of Hudson Falls; his sister, Celina Soprano, of Queensbury; his aunt, Maryanne (William) Novack, of Buffalo; his uncles, Rusty Genier, of Glens Falls, Lawrence Holcomb, Jr., and Martin Holcomb Murray of OK, Sean Westcott, of NC, Chad Murray of OK; his aunts: Lisa Samuels, of NC, Theresa Gebo, of Hudson Falls and Taunya Landrigan of Queensbury. He is also survived by close friend, Ben Hollenbeck and family friends, Terry Winchell and Linda Polunci.

Memorial services will be held at a later date privately for the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com