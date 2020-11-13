Margaret "Gee" McEnaney

FORT EDWARD - Ms. Margaret "Gee" McEnaney of Fort Edward, NY, passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by her beloved family. She was the oldest daughter of the late Martin and Theresa Connors Callahan.

Margaret lived a wonderfully full life. She graduated from Saint Rose with a degree in nursing and later became a drug and alcohol counselor at Conifer Park for over 20 years. In her younger years, she worked for Albany Memorial and Stratton VA hospital. After retirement, she would donate her time weekly to counsel other nurses who lost their jobs due to addiction. Margaret's true passion was to help people. Whoever needed it no matter how large or small the problem, she was there. Her heart was pure and her love was like no other. She loved her sweets and always had an eclair in hand with her cup of coffee. She always had a smile on her face and the most infectious laugh you have ever heard. She was devoted to God and her biggest love above all was that of her family. Being a mother and grandmother is what she cherished most in her life.

Margaret is survived by the father of her children William (Marilyn) McEnaney, Sr.; her five children: William McEnaney, Jr. of Fort Edward, Mary (Bill) Cardella of Corinth, Daniel (Sue) McEnaney of Thurman, Dave (Georgia) McEnaney of Warrensburg, NY and Michael (Joanne) McEnaney of Granville, NY; her grandchildren: Theresa and Angelina Cardella, Kaitlyn and Emily McEnaney, Kathryn and William McEnaney, John David (Taylor) Emmerling , Lilly Springer and John David Emmerling, Jr.; her nieces and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Barbara Murray and brother in-law Paul Murray.

Margaret, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, a friend, our Gee. She will be greatly missed by the entire family. No words can express the love we had and will always have. She will forever be in our hearts.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday November 17, 2020 from 9:15 am – 11 am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at the church.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org/donate in memory of Margaret.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Funeral Home, South Glens Falls, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.