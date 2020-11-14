Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Garret T. Ball

GLENS FALLS

Garret T. Ball, 26, son of John and Marie (Miller) Ball, of Glens Falls, passed away on November 11, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls. All Covid-19 restrictions must be followed.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Donations may be sent to the ASPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.