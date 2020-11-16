Nicholas J. de Gregory, Sr.

Apr. 23, 1940 - Nov. 6, 2020

HUDSON, FL - Nicholas J. de Gregory, Sr. passed away late Friday night, November 6, 2020 in Hudson, Florida. Nick was born to Joseph de Gregory and Angela Noto on April 23, 1940, in Pearl River, NY, and entered the working world at the age of 13, shining shoes and selling newspapers on street corners in town. He graduated from Como School of Beauty Culture in Hackensack in 1955 and East Rutherford High School in 1958. His work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit guided him to own numerous successful businesses throughout his life, including hair salons, camera supply stores, construction companies, and a restaurant.

A week after marrying Sandra Merkel in 1964, Nick was drafted into the Army and deployed to the Korean Peninsula, where he spent time as a radio operator and the resident jokester. He returned home eight months later to be present for the birth of his first son. Only a few years later, Nick lost his wife to a sudden illness.

Prioritizing his young family, single father Nick spent long hours running his salon, where he met his future wife, Noreen "Penny" Cesareo in 1970. Their relationship was rocky at first, however. Penny called Nick's beauty parlor for a hair treatment and was told that he was too busy to take her appointment. Frustrated, Penny told a friend it would be "a cold day in hell" before she went back to his shop. A few weeks later, hell's temperature plummeted, and Penny found herself in one of Nick's salon chairs and in love with her hairdresser. Soon afterward, they were married and resided to Fair Lawn, NJ, where they welcomed another two children to their family. Years later, Nick and Penny established a residence on Brant Lake, where the de Gregory's created some of their happiest memories together. Nick enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, children, family pets, and later on, his grandkids. He always told people that his kids were the crown that he wore, but his grandkids were the jewels in the crown.

Second to his family, Nick loved photography for its inherent adventure and the opportunity to create art through his lens. He worked as a photojournalist for two newspapers in New Jersey throughout the 1980s, and throughout his career, Nick photographed numerous celebrities, including Tina Turner, the Rolling Stones, Presidents Carter and Ford, and Poet Allen Ginsberg. He also covered numerous important events. His favorite subject to photograph, however, was his family, which always included at least one dog. His images were used by the Associated Press, Saturday Night Live, and other major media outlets. Nick and Penny's photos went on to win awards and were featured in the Minolta Mirror.

Those left to cherish his photographs, stories, and memory are his loving wife of over 50 years, Noreen "Penny'; his son, Nicholas, Jr., his wife Diane, and their daughters Alyssa, Angela, Kristen, and Stephanie; his daughter Danielle Sweet, her husband Tom, and their children John and Erin; and his youngest son Rocco, his wife Heidi and their daughter Faye. Additionally, Nick touched the lives of many throughout the numerous and varied chapters of his life that are too numerous to mention by name; Nick never met someone he couldn't talk to for hours.

Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be private; however, the family invites all to visit Nick's memorial page and share their favorite memories at https://prevattfuneralhome.com/tribute/all-services/index.html

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Nick's name be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).