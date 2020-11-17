Robert "The Original" George Gundel

May 20, 1931 - Nov. 14, 2020

INDIAN LAKE - Robert "The Original" George Gundel passed into eternal peace on November 14, 2020 after 89 wonderful years of life.

He is reunited with his parents, Heinrich and Ella (Koch) Gundel, his brothers, Henry, Fritz, and Carl, and his grandson Robert Tyler Gundel. Surviving to treasure his memory and love are his bride, Virginia Gundel; daughters: Dawn Gundel of Indian Lake and Robin (Chris) Jay of North River; sons: Robert H. (Julia) Gundel of Indian Lake and Erik (Lisa) Gundel of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Eric) Chisman, Cassidy (Jeff) Jay Seymour, Hannah Jay, Erika Gundel, and Chelsea Gundel; great grandchildren: Marissa Chisman, Robert Michael Gundel, and Oren and Ella Jay Seymour; and many more loving and grateful relatives, friends and community members.

Robert was born on May 20, 1931 in Corona, NY, where he grew into a handsome, humble, gentle young man with a passion for cars and motorcycles, a knack for building things, and a streak of humor, goodness and honesty that left an impression on all who met him. After moving to Freeport, NY, he formed lifelong friendships with his buddies: Washie, Ronnie, Johnny, and Don, and fell in love with his forever sweetheart, Ginny. He and Ginny married on February 8, 1958 and started their life together in Freeport. Later they moved to Bayport, where they lived for 10 years and where Robert devoted himself to loving his family and building furniture for their home and toys for their children.

After he and his family moved to Indian Lake in 1969, Robert became a respected and trusted builder with a reputation as "fair and square", constructing many strong homes throughout the area. When he wasn't working hard building homes, he was working hard at his own home, where mowing the lawn was his therapy and rebuilding his home for his loving bride and family was his passion. He also passed on his love for motorcycles to his sons and put many miles on his Harley; he is celebrated each year by family and friends during the Gundel Run, named in his honor.

Robert is remembered by all who were blessed to know him as a great man. He shined with love and gratitude for his life and his family, often declaring that "Life is good" and "I'm the luckiest guy in the world". He will be lovingly remembered as a hero to his family and the best man, husband, father, and Pop Pop. May he Rest in Peace feeling the full love and gratitude of those who knew him, for the lives he touched were made the better for it. We are the lucky ones to have shared some time on Earth with him, and he will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will take place at Miller Funeral Home in Indian Lake on Friday, November 20, 2020 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m, followed by a private service for the family. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home and NYS capacity restrictions will be followed.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice for their compassionate and tender support. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robert's memory to High Peaks Hospice at www.highpeakshospice.org.