Mary Lou Crockett Turner

Jan. 29, 1934 - Nov. 13, 2020

NORTH GRANVILLE - Mary Lou Pruitt Crockett Turner, 86, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on November 13, 2020.

Mary Lou was born on Tangier Island, VA, January 29, 1934. She was the daughter of Stanley Pruitt (commercial Fisherman) and Nellie Parks Pruitt (seamstress).

Mary Lou was raised on Tangier Island along with her two sisters Iris and Emily Pruitt. She graduated from Tangier Combined School as the valedictorian of the class of 1952. She attended Prairie Bible Institute and Columbia Bible College from which she graduated Magna Cum Laude (1957).

She married her college sweetheart, Joshua Landon Crockett (also born and raised on Tangier Island)in 1958. Together they served with Village Missions in Nebraska (on the South Dakota border serving the Sioux), where their first two children were born Joshua David and Emily Marie Crockett. The family moved to Idaho (on the Washington border where they served the Nez Perce) where their third child Hannah Renee Crockett was added to the family. They served in Belgrade, ME before moving to Granville, NY in 1968, where they set down roots.

But no matter where they lived their hearts never left the small island in the Chesapeake Bay.

Mary Lou was an active member of Truthville Baptist Church. She LIVED her faith, serving helping and loving anyone who needed her. Through many tragic life events Mary Lou chose not to be bitter but to trust her Lord Jesus Christ because she knew as God's word says in Romans 8:28 "all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose." She raised two diabetic children and survived the tragic deaths of her husband and son, she endured many hardships in her life and she did so with a rare grace!

After living as a widow for 11 years Mary Lou married Charles Vernon Turner (1996). She served alongside him at Baptist Bible Translators in Bowie, TX. At the age of 63 Mary Lou earned her Master's Degree in Linguistics from Baptist Bible Translators Institute.

Mary Lou was a talented seamstress & quilter. She clothed many a child with her garments. She sewed everything from dolls, quilts & baby clothes to bridal gowns.

She was energetic, always scrubbing, painting, cooking, fixing or creating something! There was always a project in the works and she had no patience for anything that slowed her projects down! She was funny though she didn't necessarily try to be! She was fun loving, stubborn and strong willed.

She was the sweetest grandmother ever and she cherished her six grandchildren: Ryan Pettys (Glens Falls), Katie White (Hampton), Ethan Crumley (Danby), Hallie Crockett (Queensbury), Maria Durkee (Rupert), and Eli Crumley (Hartford). She was ecstatic to be a great grandmother to: Jackson White, Kendall Currier and Seth Crumley. Other than her grandchildren Mary Lou is survived by her husband Charles Turner, her daughter Emily (Phillip Petteys), her daughter Hannah (Timothy Crumley)and her daughter-in-law Jessica (Terry Wallace); also her sisters Iris and Emily Pruitt of Tangier Island, VA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

If you knew Mary Lou you were blessed indeed. She was blessed with lifelong friends who stood by her even when she developed Alzheimer's disease. Even though she may not have always remembered you…you remembered her and you brought her joy!

A funeral service will be held Wednesday Nov.18, 2020 at the Truthville Baptist Church, 39 Co Rte. 12 North Granville, NY. Calling hour begins at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Any Donations may be made to Truthville Christian Academy in her memory.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a mask must be while in the church during visitation and funeral service. At the cemetery you must either social distance or wear your mask.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.