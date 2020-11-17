William F. Deyoe

Sept. 1, 1939 - Nov. 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY - William F. Deyoe, age 81, passed away on November 14, 2020. At the time of his passing he was residing in the Terrace at the Glen in Queensbury.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1939. He was the son of the late Augustus Deyoe and Margorie Sweet Deyoe.

Let there be no doubt, the most important person in the Bill's life was his late wife Peg Deyoe. They were joined in marriage on April 30, 1958 and were married for 54 years.

For his entire life Bill was a very hard-working man. After graduating from Schuylerville High School, Bill took his first job working for William H. Mears on Mears Crest Farm. He worked two weeks with every other Sunday off.

Bill's next job was working on the New York State Farm. He was an assistant herdsman.

After working at the State Farm Bill moved on to his next profession. He worked as an artificial inseminator for Curtis Breeding Services.

When Bill's father passed away in 1963 Bill took over running the family dairy farm. In 1981 Bill retired from farming and moved to Quaker Springs.

After moving to Quaker Springs Bill took a job driving a school bus for Schuylerville Central School. Bill drove bus for 16 years. During summer break for the school Bill worked as a groundskeeper for the late Mary Lou Whitney on her Cady Hill Estate.

Before Bill went on to full time retirement, he also spent part time driving a school bus for Durrin Transportation Company.

Bill had a great sense of humor and he enjoyed kidding around with most everyone he met. He made friends very easily.

Bill spent time as a politician. He was elected for two four-year terms as a Councilman for the Town of Northumberland. Bill was well liked, and he was proud to have served the town.

One of the many happy times in Bill's life was when he drove a stock car at the Albany Saratoga Speedway. He drove Car #41 and in his first year of racing he was named rookie of the year.

Bill was a kindhearted pet lover. Over the years he had many pet dogs and in his late years he had a special bird named Homer.

Bill is survived by his sister Peggy Deyoe of Saratoga Spring; six children: David Deyoe (Martine) of Toulouse France, Donald Deyoe of Hudson Falls, Dennis Deyoe of San Pedro CA, William Deyoe (Nestyne) of Wilton, Timothy Deyoe (Tina) of Greenfield Center, Deborah Deyoe (Jamie) of Hudson Falls; six grandchildren: David, Tayler, Katlin, Jacob, Kelci, Jenna; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was a well-loved family man. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Deyoe and Charlie Deyoe; one sister, Sheila Merchant; one grandson, Kevin Deyoe.

The family would like to express a special thank you and gratitude to all the staff at the Terrace. Especially his nurse Bonnie. Special thanks also to High Peaks Hospice (Mora was wonderful).

Bill would want people to know he loved all his church family. He always looked forward to ringing the bell.

To honor Bill's request the service will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Bill's name to the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church, Quaker Springs NY 12871.

