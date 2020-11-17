Robert Nelson Savin

June 15, 1942 - Nov. 12, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Robert Nelson Savin, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Born June 15, 1942 in Stonington, CT, he was the son of the late William and Kathryn (Emerson) Savin.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany. After returning home he was employed as a truck driver for B+B Sanitation in Saratoga Springs, NY.

In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his twin sister, Ruthann Henson in 2017.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Frances Cote of Davenport, FL, his sister Susan Mitchell (Raymond) of Santee, CA; his nieces and nephews: Christopher Cote, Scott Cote, Stephen Cote, Lorie Mitchell, Raymond Mitchell, Elain Byers and David Byers; as well as many cousins.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. At Robert's request there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Route 1, Stonington, CT.

Memorial donations in Robert's name can be made to the Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 12208.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.