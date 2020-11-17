Carol "Jane" Hammond

July 14, 1948 - Nov. 15, 2020

POTTERSVILLE - Carol (Jane) Hammond, 72, a resident of Pottersville, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on July 14, 1948 in Raleigh, NC and was the daughter of the late Edward Odell Cutts and Valmira Carroll Cutts.

Prior to her retirement, Jane cooked side by side with her husband David in Lake George Village. Jane loved her home and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping, scrapbooking and gardening.

Survivors include her husband, David Hammond of Pottersville; her sister, Susan Philpott of Durham, NC and her brother Daniel and his wife Janice of Durham, NC; her daughters: Stacy Miller of Warrensburg and Angela Lanning of Charlotte, NC; her son, David Colden of Eugene, OR; her step children: Bonnie Hammond, Penny Mitchell, Sherry Cioffi, Kandy Klein, and Scott Hammond; her 16 grandchildren: Carter, Eli, Nathan, Ariel, Talia, Ayianna, Elizabeth, Chad, Mark, Megan, Christina, Kody, Nicholas, Ryan, Kathleen, and Sabrina.

At Jane's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

A celebration of Jane's life will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Adirondack Operation Santa Clause Adirondackoperationsanta.org

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.