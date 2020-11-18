Paul Thomas "Tom" Scull, Jr.

May 13, 1940 - Nov. 13, 2020

HAMILTON - Paul Thomas "Tom" Scull, Jr., 80, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home in Hamilton, NY. He was born May 13, 1940 in Glens Falls, a son of the late Paul Thomas and Margaret Smith Scull. He graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1958, Colgate University, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He married Sue Russell of Coatesville, PA on June 3, 1967.

Tom had a natural ability to connect and befriend anyone and was an exceptional listener. He very much enjoyed his professional career in Labor Relations, eventually retiring from The National Gypsum Company in 2005.

Following retirement Tom and Sue lived for ten years in Pinehurst, NC where he was an avid member of the Pinehurst Golf Club. Several years ago he moved back to Hamilton and rejoined the Colgate community. Tom enjoyed supporting and cheering for all sports at Colgate, especially the football and basketball teams on which he played as a student. While living in Hamilton, Tom joined the Seven Oaks golf club and could be seen there almost daily playing with, and getting reacquainted with, many of his former college buddies. Tom also enjoyed volunteering at Madison Lane Apartments, where he was a member of the Board and served meals to residents weekly.

Tom is survived by Sue, his wife of 53 years; his three children: Tom, Peter and Holly; and their families.

Funeral services will be private. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY 13346.

Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Hamilton Food Cupboard, P.O. Box 411, Hamilton, NY.

