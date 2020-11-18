Marion A. Dickinson

Apr. 25, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2020

FORT EDWARD – Marion A. Dickinson, 92, of Fort Edward and Savannah, GA, went to be with her husband, Fred, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Born on April 25, 1928, a native of Hudson Falls and Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Irene (Spellburg) Ashe.

On January 1, 1945 she married her closest companion and soulmate, Frederick J. Dickinson. They enjoyed 63 wonderful years of marriage together before he passed away on June 9, 2008 at the home they shared together since, 2004 in Savannah, GA.

Marion and Fred moved to Paramus, NJ in 1956 where they raised their six children. She was a wonderful mother and wife, always by her husband's side, supporting him in his successful lace business in NJ and his partnership in "Wet Willies" of Savannah. Following his retirement, travelling the world with Fred, brought her great joy. Although she had been to many countries and experienced different cultures, her favorite place, was her home, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her down time, Marion always enjoyed relaxing with a good book. She was a warm, generous, kind lady, who carried herself with a gentleness that touched her family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Norman Ashe and her sister, Shirley Bordeau.

Survivors include her children: Jack Dickinson, Dr. Bill Dickinson and his wife, Dr. Joe Ann Brandt, Bob Dickinson and his wife, Angela, Joe Dickinson and his wife, Nancy, Mike Dickinson and his wife, Melanie and Darlene Bandazian and her husband, Rick; her brother, Paul Ashe and his wife, Julie;her thirteen grandchildren: Pax (Kelly), Casey (Megan), Ricky (Andrea), Corey, Jessie, Ashley (Al), Sean (Jenn), Trevor, Ryann (Ibraham), Emily (Dallas), Katlyn, Sara and Michael (Kailey); as well as her nine great grandchildren: Sage, Darien, Leo, Colton, Silas, Cece, Clare, Luca and Eesa.

The family expresses immeasurable gratitude to her caregivers, Gina, Judy and Melanie. Marion loved you all.

Services will be private.

Marion's life will be celebrated with a memorial service in the spring.

Donations are welcome in Marion's name to the American Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

