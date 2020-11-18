Theresa Mary Boldman

Dec. 12, 1935 - Nov. 9, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - On November 9, 2020, Gigi finally got her wish to "have her ticket pulled" and be by her best friends' side, Father Norm Poupore, to look down upon us all as our Angel. Gigi was born December 12, 1935 in Redford, NY.

As a child, she attended Sallaz Academy and upon graduation, she attended Lorretta Business School and then joined the FBI in D.C.; later working for NY State Corrections and after 30 years retiring.

In her spare time, she enjoyed hunting, bowling, golfing, gardening, and watching Big Brother with her niece Micki. She looked forward to her yearly NC trip to see her family and beautiful sister Linda; focusing her later days around tending to the busy schedule of her Great-Granddaughter, Lola, never remembering what time, but always ready. Most of all she loved her family, being a dedicated Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, and an immensely proud Great Grandmother. She was adored by so many for her kind heart, always bringing a laugh, endless conversation, and her famous chocolate chip cookies. She was a simple woman who just wanted to make life easier for everyone around. She never missed a Sunday Sermon, she hated how little they pay the military, oh how she loved all the children in her life (still has toys and kid socks in her room), she hated cats, she loved Harvey (her cat), and she hated her phone but loved calling you 77 times a day (her PR). She was stubborn as all heck but loved so much with the same stubborn tenacity.

She was predeceased by her parents Joseph (Papa Joe) and Irene Caron, her siblings: Harold and Rose Caron, and Donald and Joan Caron. She was survived and loved by her Sister Linda (Don) Belofski and Darlene Surber; her Son Gary (Rose); and Daughter Cheryl (Jerry); her Grandchildren: Jacqui (Nate), CJ (Erin), and Brady; her Great Grandchildren: Lola, Josie, Kazyie, Kyler, Charlotte, Matthew, and Mira. She was her families' biggest fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Church of Assumption, 78 Clinton St, Redford, NY 12978.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

