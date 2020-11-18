Charles Edward Mattison

Sept. 1, 1958 - Nov. 10, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - On Tuesday November 10, 2020, God sent his very best angel for Charles Edward Mattison and brought him home.

Ed was born September 1, 1958 in Glens Falls and was the son of late Lawrence and Marion Mattison.

In his younger years, Ed enjoyed many years hunting alongside his father. Hunting on Smith Mountain and along Ralph Road was a cherished area for him, long after his father's passing. He took his daughters, son and son-in-law to the same woods he hunted with his beloved father and dear friends. From the start of hunting season until the end, from sun up to sun down he could only be found in those woods on his wheeler. With a good cell signal though, he could always be reached.

Ed spent the last 31 years of his life with Jackie, the most devoted and loving lifelong companion you could ever ask for! In earlier years Ed enjoyed spending time with his girls and taking them on motorcycle rides. Ed also spent years bowling in leagues and shooting pool with friends, with Jackie by his side. They followed the band Country Express for over 20 years enjoying many years singing and dancing together. As life went on and became more simple, four wheeling and hunting gave Ed the simple and content retired life he was looking forward to and enjoyed the most.

He will be forever remembered for the fierce love he had for his girls and grandchildren. His stubbornness to do things his way and on his own terms, was passed down to his daughters. He will always be known for his reliability, no matter who was in need he was only ever a phone call away. He will be remembered for his very own sometimes made up mighty words of wisdom and his tinkering around with things he believed he could fix or bring new life to it. Ed was a simple man. He had all he ever needed in the love of his children, family, and friends and trust in Jesus.

Survivors include, his significant other of 31 years, Jacqueline Allen of Glens Falls and her children: Ashley LaPell and James Allen; daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Collin Bailey of Queensbury; daughter and son-in-law Meghan and Isaiah Woodcock of South Glens Falls and their children: Braedon, Kennedy, Mason, Maebree, Elliott and Levi Edward; daughter and son-in-law Ashley and Matthew Darrah of Queensbury and their children: Michael and Michaela; siblings: Lucy and (late) Clifford Reed, Rita and Alfred VanGuilder, Richard and Donna Mattison, Edna Marie Mattison, John Mattison and Mary Maxwell. Ed also left behind many friends he considered family.

A memorial service will be held at Pine Knolls Alliance Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Final resting place arrangements will be made with family as Ed specifically requested. There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under that care of the Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave. South Glens Falls, NY.