Brett C. Finemore

Aug. 1, 1960 - Nov. 17, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Brett C. Finemore, 60, of Queensbury passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Milo, ME on August 1, 1960 to Vernal and Joan Finemore.

Brett was an accomplished account manager at FW Webb. Making connections, creating lifelong friendships, and being part of a thriving company for over 30 years. Previously an officer of the Oakland Police Department in Maine, Brett never lost his passion and drive to be of service to others.

His strong ties to Maine made him an avid fan of the New England sports teams, being especially loyal to the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed return trips to Maine to hunt and refresh his unforgettable Maine accent. He looked forward to his many memorable trips to the Masters in Augusta with his son Joseph. Brett loved his friends and family and treasured the memories he created with them, especially his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Brett is survived by his wife June Stoddard-Finemore; children: Joseph Finemore (Kelly) of Cary, NC, Ashley Finemore (Tony Volino) of Queensbury, and Jacob Stoddard of Queensbury; grandchildren: Quinn, Keller, Anthony, Ashton and Aloni; siblings: Brent Finemore (Kate) of Teaticket, MA and Kirk Finemore (Sharon) of Oakland, ME; nieces and nephews: Andrew Finemore, Emily Finemore, Philip Finemore (Mallory), Kirsha Finemore, Nichole Stoddard and Emma Haus (Colten); and great niece Brielle Finemore.

A celebration of his life will be held on a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Brett may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project woundedwarriorproject.org. Brett had a deep respect for veterans and the sacrifices they made for our country.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com