Rolland "Honey" J. Robillard

Jan. 5, 1924 - Nov. 21, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Rolland "Honey" J. Robillard, 96, of Gansevoort Road, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Pines in Glens Falls.

Born on Jan. 5, 1924 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Arthur and Alma (Lemery) Robillard.

Honey attended Glens Falls High School. He formerly worked for Montgomery Ward and retiring from Sears in the Auto Department. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was an Aviation Ordnance man, Third Class serving on the USS Savo Island. He received the Asiatic Conduct Medal, Four Stars Good Conduct Medal, the American Theater Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal and two Stars Victory Medal. He was proud to have his family serve for five generations. He was a communicant of St. Michaels Church.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ann, who passed away in 2005 and their son, Thomas, who passed away in 2017. He was also predeceased by his, daughter-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Robillard and two brothers and spouses, Robert "Whitey" (Doris) and Arthur "Pete" (Mary) and is brother-in-law, Harley "Buck" Dewey.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Roger Robillard (Betty) of Malta, Mark Robillard of Hudson Falls, Jeffrey Robillard of Belmont, NH and Ellen Hernandez (Mike) of South Glens Falls; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; his sister, Rita Mae Dewey; his daughter-in-law, Maureen and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Honey's request there will be no calling hours, he's gone fishing.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Southside Cemetery, Town of Moreau.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Moreau Community Center, Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St. So. Glens Falls, NY 12803. For online condolences and to view Honey's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.