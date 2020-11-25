Menu
Eloise M. Griffin
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Eloise M. Griffin

Mar. 20, 1936 - Nov. 23, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER – Eloise M. Griffin, 84, of Comstock Road, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on March 20, 1936 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Caroline (Lawson) Graham.

Eloise graduated from Corinth High School.

She married David F. Griffin, Jr. on Oct. 30, 1954 in Greenfield Center and the couple resided on Comstock Road for many years. He passed away August 1, 1998 following 43 years of marriage.

Eloise was first employed at the Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth, and then worked at the Adirondack Regional Hospital, where she discovered her passion in the human and animal health care industry. Over the decades, she has worked at the Corinth Veterinary Clinic, the Northway Animal Hospital, Burchell and O'Kosky Family Health Office, to list a few.

She enjoyed camping, crocheting, knitting, embroidery and feeding the birds.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by several siblings.

Survivors include two daughters: Melinda Carr (George Jr.) of Schuylerville and Terri Sanacore (Michael, Sr.) of Greenfield Center; five grandchildren: David Westervelt of SC, Michael Joseph Sanacore of NC, Justin Carr of Wilton, Jesse Carr of Schuylerville, and Jake Carr of Canajoharie; one great-grandson, Dante Sanacore; two sisters: Dorothy Dahl of Greenfield Center and Diana Eddy (Donald) of Greenfield Center; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org or a local animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.


Published by Post-Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
