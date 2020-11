Carol Sue Brablc DeVivo

Aug. 19, 1940 - Nov. 7, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Carol Sue DeVivo was born in Fort Edward, daughter to Joseph and Alice Brablc.

She attended Fort Edward High School and later graduated from Albany Business College. Carol Sue had a short career with Internal Revenue in Poughkeepsie. Upon leaving NY State, Carol Sue and her family resided in the West Palm Beach area in FL.

Carol Sue is survived by her husband, Pasquale M. DeVivo; daughter, Stephanie Curtis (Robert); son, James Smalenski (Amy); four grandchildren; and one great grandchild; her brothers: Joseph and Edward (Rose) Brablc; and sister, Katherine Trackey.

Carol Sue was predeceased by her parents; son, David, and sister, Joanne.

A funeral mass was offered on November 13, 2020 at Saint Rita's Catholic Church, Wellington, FL, followed by graveside services at Fernhill Memorial Gardens, Stuart, FL.