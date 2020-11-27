June A. Slater

WARRENSBURG/COBLESKILL - June A. Slater, 94, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home in Warrensburg, after a short illness.

June was the daughter of Milo and Effie Springstead and was born in New Haven Connecticut.

Her family moved to Richmondville, NY when she was an infant where she grew up and graduated from Richmondville Central School in 1943. Upon Graduation, she became Secretary to Principal William D. Firman from 1944 to 1946. On December 26, 1946 she married Virgil (Sam) Slater. She worked for General Electric Co. in Schenectady as Executive Secretary in the Large Steam Generator Division and retired in 1986 after 35 years of service.

She was a member of the Methodist Church of Richmondville and sang in the Church choir. She later became a member of the Lawyersville Reformed Church. She, also, was a member of her high school Glee Club, and Octette. She loved playing the piano and singing throughout her entire life. She loved cross word puzzles and buying and wrapping tons of Christmas presents over the years for all of her children and grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her mother and father, her loving husband in June 2006, after 59 1/2 years of marriage, and two sisters; Myrtle Smith and Marian Lussier.

She is survived by one brother, Mason (Joan) Springstead of Coxsakie; three children: Sandra Kloss (Alan Hall, Sr.) of Warrensburg; Steven (Anna Maria) Slater of Naples Italy; and Sheridan (Cynthia) Slater of Chesapeake, VA;

eight grandchildren: Damian Kloss of South Glens Falls, Benjamin Kloss of Greenwich, Aaron Kloss of Lincoln RI, Zachary Slater of Chesapeake VA, Jessica Farrell of Woodridge VA, Rachael Hess of Chesapeake, VA, Stephanie Slater of Naples, Italy, Gianluca Slater of Naples Italy; sixteen great-grandchildren: Chandler Slater, Caleb Slater, Kaiden Hess, Abigail Hess, Colton Hess, Braeden Kloss, Molly Kloss, Brendin Farrell, Ava Farrell, Wyatt Kloss, Kira Kloss, Michael Varriale, Maryanne Varriale, William Slater, Isabel Slater, and Michele Slater.

The Family would like Dr. Bryan Smead and High Peaks Hospice for all their kind, gentle, and expert care during this difficult time.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be conducted at the Lawyersville Reformed Church at a time to be announced.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.