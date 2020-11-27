Barbara M. Green

Dec. 8, 1927 - Nov. 24, 2020

BALLSTON SPA - Barbara M. Green, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Saratoga Springs on December 8, 1927, she was the daughter of Max and Anna Uebrick.

She married Manuel F. Green on June 30, 1946 and they had three children. Her last job before retirement was at Cottrell Paper Company. Barbara loved to cook and bake, and also enjoyed painting and doing crafts. She was a dedicated, lifelong member of the Rock City Falls Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her husband Manuel, their son Thomas, and her siblings: Max, Martha, Frieda, Margaret, Ernest and Walter.

Barbara is survived by her children: David Green and Catherine Chandler; daughter-in-law Cathy Green; grandchildren: Jeff Green (Karen), Shane Green, Verna Plummer (David), Matthew Chandler (Karen), Benjamin Chandler (Nancy), Rebecca Chandler (Matthew Juk), Jennifer Quinn (Kenny), and Richard Green (Kelly); sister Hilda Jones; many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Rock City Falls Cemetery. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing to keep everyone safe while paying their respects.

Memorial contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to the Rock City Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

The family would like to thank the staff at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., and the staff at Saratoga Center for all the care they gave Barbara during her stay there.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com