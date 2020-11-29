Martha J. "Poodie" Pierce

Jan. 13, 1949 - Nov. 24, 2020

HOOSICK FALLS - Martha J. "Poodie" Pierce 71, of Hoosick Falls, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her residence.

Born January 13, 1949 in Rutland, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Hildagarde (Killary) Ross.

Poodie was a 1967 graduate of Cambridge Central School and received an Associate's Degree from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, VA.

Martha was a Medical Transcriptionist at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for 46 years retiring in October of 2015.

Poodie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She loved the ocean, especially in Maine and traveling to Australia, where she had lived for 2 years, to visit her friends there. She was a great cook and also loved being at her swimming pool. She had a love for animals, especially her horse in her younger years. Poodie will especially be remembered for her great sense of humor and infectious laugh that was so much a part of her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Kelly Lynn Pierce; her father-in-law, David L. Pierce; and a brother-in-law, David J. Pierce.

Martha is survived by her husband and best friend of 42 years, Richard A. Pierce; her children: Holly (Ben) Pierce of Adams, MA, Ethan Roy of North Bennington and Rick (Dawn) Pierce of Salem. Poodie is also survived by her brother, C. Thomas "Beaver" (Elizabeth) Ross of Cambridge; mother-in-law, Beatrice Pierce of Cambridge; grandchildren: Kristen Pierce, Morgan Pierce, Makaya Roselle, Richard Pierce, III, Leah Roy and Evie Roy; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Mary Ann Pierce of Hoosick Falls; sister-in-law, Susan Pierce of Moberly, MO; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

Martha was a breast cancer survivor and memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or to a local animal shelter of your choice as she loved animals.

To offer condolences or share a memory of Poodie, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com