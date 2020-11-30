Menu
Philomena "Philly" Taylor

Glens Falls - Philomena "Philly" Taylor, 86, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Philly's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

For online condolences and to view Philly's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York
Aunt Philly you were always so much fun to be around. You had a huge heart filled with love and laughter. You will be missed, God is awaiting your arrival w/your Angel baby by his side. My deepest sympathies to Bill n Tina. May ur hearts find peace thru these difficult times. Sending u all my love~Kelly, Kate, Zach..... (Rob will be waiting for Philly too)
Kelly Kenny Kimbark &family
November 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My kids loved her. I Will always remember her from being my back neighbor. She was a very special lady. Thoughts and prayers are with your family Philly.
Tina Rock
November 25, 2020
My lifelong friend and wonderful person. My heart is broken.
The dickinsons
November 25, 2020
Oh Philly, I will miss you so much. I will miss your support and unending love you always gave me. You are a true inspiration and god gained a royal angel.. fly free Philly!!! Until we meet again..
judy nichols
November 25, 2020