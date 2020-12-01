Joan Ann McGrath Neiles

Feb. 22, 1934 - Nov. 27, 2020

WHITEHALL - Joan Ann McGrath Neiles, 86, passed into the loving arms of our Lord with family by her side on November 27, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born February 22, 1934 in Whitehall. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Marion (Beaudoin) McGrath.

Joan attended Whitehall Central School, Class of 1953. She was a life-long resident of Whitehall. She worked at Bill Jacksons for many years and Sears Catalogue location, both also located in Whitehall. She volunteered at Skene Manor also for many years.

She married James K. Neiles July 25, 1953 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. They had three children: Kim, James and Patricia. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. She drew her strength from her faith. Her most treasured past time was spending time in prayer. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, volunteered at many church functions and participated in many more. She also enjoyed the company of great friends and her card club who met every Tuesday evening for more than thirty years.

Besides her faith and family, she enjoyed traveling, softball, line-dancing and swimming. She was always active in The Senior Citizen Program and was very proud to be Senior Citizen of the Year for 2010/2011.

Besides her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband James K. Neiles, her sister Marie Wills, and her brothers Paul and (twin) Jack McGrath as well as many other family members and friends. She is survived by her brother Allen McGrath; her children: Kim Halloran (Dave), James Neiles (Brenda), Patricia Ayers (John); her grandchildren: Kelly DiNisco, Katie Houghtaling, Casey Bump, Christopher Neiles, Melissa Vautour, Andrew Neiles, and Ariel Ayers; and twelve great-grandchildren. She has many nieces and nephews.

"Joanie" as she was affectionately known by many, is at peace, resting with the Lord, (2Timothy 4:7) "I have fought the good fight. I finished the race. I have kept the faith."

Family and friends may call from 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Private Interment to follow at a later date at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Granville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to go to Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, NY 12887.

All COVID protocols will be followed including mask worn at all times inside the funeral home and the church.

