Melanie Anne Granger

Jan. 22, 1970 - Nov. 29, 202

PUTNAM STATION - Melanie Anne Granger, 50, of Putnam Station, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Glens Falls, January 22, 1970, she is the daughter of Barbara Bills and the late Frederick Riley, Jr.

Melanie was a graduate of Corinth High School. She was also a graduate of North Country College with a business degree and most recently, in May, she received her LPN degree.

Melanie was a resident of Ticonderoga and Putnam Station for most of her life. She was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for many years as a Customer Service Representative. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was pre-deceased by her father, Frederick Riley, Jr.; her brother, Frederick Riley III; and her mother-in-law, Sandra Granger.

Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Jeffery J. Granger; her mother and step-father, Barbara and Emery Bills of Corinth; her father-in-law, Richard Granger of Putnam Station; five children: Sara Forkas of Fort Edward, Samantha Forkas of Putnam Station, Jessica Forkas of Putnam Station, Troy Granger of Ticonderoga, and Paige MacDougal of Ticonderoga; three sisters: Cynthia Riley of Warrensburg, Laurie Osgood of Schuylerville, and April Ferguson of Plattsburgh; five grandchildren: Lucas Forkas, Lydia Forkas, Hannah Sprague, Aubrie Granger and Weston Granger; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

Masks and Social Distancing are strictly required for all services.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com