1933 - 2020
1933
2020

Sept. 16, 1933 - Nov. 28, 2020

Chestertown - Thomas C. Needham, 87, died Saturday November 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born September 16, 1933 in Warrensburg he was the son of the late Reginald and Alice (Perkins) Needham.

Tom served in the US Navy during the Korean War as a aviation mechanic. He retired from Peckham Industries of Chestertown as a heavy equipment operator after many years of service. He was an exempt fireman with Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife Cynthia "Cindy" Needham, one brother Reginald Needham.

Survivors include four children: Teresa B. Fiorino of Chestertown, Thomas C. (Nancy) Needham, II of Warrensburg, Trudy Siletti of Lake George, Timothy (Anita) Needham of Chestertown; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three brothers: James (Gail) Needham of Thurman, John Needham of Warrensburg, Richard (Charlotte) Needham of Thurman; also many nieces and nephews.

At Tom's request there will be no wake or funeral service, a memorial service will be at a later date with interment at Reynolds Cemetery, Thurman.

The family would like to thank the care givers Laurie Newer, Courtney Bollman, Christa Carter, Sierra Leibelt, Renee Baker and Linda Johnson for the professionalism and kindness during Tom's illness.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
Teresa, I am so sorry to hear of your Dad´s passing. You were so luck to have him around for your boys and grand kids! Know my heart is with all of you!
Elaine Manor
December 1, 2020
Tom and Nancy, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. When I lost my dad 21 years ago, at age 68, I thought my world had ended, but I found a way to move on, and know that his spirit is with me. It's always difficult to lose a loved one. Remember the good times. He is at peace now. God will comfort you. Douglas Brown
Douglas Brown
December 1, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Toms passing. I pray that God will give comfort to the family.
Linda Baker
December 1, 2020