William M. Scanlon

Oct. 20, 1963 - Nov. 26, 2020

SALEM – William M. Scanlon, 57, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Manhattan on October 20, 1963 son of the late John and Eileen Leonard Scanlon.

Bill went to Catholic Schools in New York City and after relocating to Salem, he attended the Salem Central School.

Bill was a very active individual sharing compassion and kindness to many. He leaves a legacy of service which will be cherished by all the lives he touched. Bill loved helping others and this showed when he began his career as a Police Officer for the Salem Police Department and also the Whitehall Police Department. He was currently employed as a Correction Officer at the Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock for the last 30 years. During this time he rose to the rank of Captain.

Also, he volunteered for the Salem Volunteer Fire Department which he joined in 1981. He served as Lieutenant before becoming 3rd Assistant Chief and was a member on the Board of Directors.

Bill was a member of the Whitehall Elks Lodge, Whitehall Sons of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and lastly Whitehall Fish and Game Club. Remarkably finding the time, Bill loved to hunt, also a relaxing game of golf and above all, he truly enjoyed playing poker with his friends. Last but not least, the poker group loved their trips to Las Vegas.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, John and Michael Scanlon.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Lori Dunbar Scanlon; the best father to: Andrew William Scanlon of Salem and Jacqueline Kay Scanlon (Cameron Bailey) of Clifton Park. Other survivors include his mother-in-law, Linda Fortmuller of Salem, a brother-in-law, James Fortmuller (Chrissy Walker) of New London, NH; a sister-in-law, Joanne Scanlon of NJ; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem with Jeffrey Peck officiating. Please wear facial coverings and observe social distancing.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Salem Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865, Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 17 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

