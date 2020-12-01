Marie LeBarron

Jan. 16, 1946 - Nov. 29, 2020

CAMBRIDGE - Marie LeBarron, 74, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence. Born in Coila January 16, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred (Russell) Pratt.

Marie attended Cambridge Central School and was a member of Jacob's Well Church in Cambridge. She was a homemaker and cared for her children until they were grown. Marie enjoyed going to Bingo and caring for her grandchildren. She loved all of her animals as well as her children's animals.

She was a member of the Cambridge Valley Seniors and the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John B. LeBarron; a sister, Mildred Brundige; a brother, Walter Pratt; a nephew, Jeffrey Brundige.

Marie is survived by her children: James (Amy) Niles of Cambridge, Joseph (Stacy) Niles of Whitehall, Jeremy Niles of Cambridge and Tyler (Courtney) LeBarron of Eagle Bridge. She is also survived by a sister, Wanda Landry of Albany; her grandchildren: Logan and Mason Niles, Aaron Boule, Emmily Niles, Jadalynn, Brielle and Alianah LeBarron.

Services will be held at a later date at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions in Marie's memory may be made to the Cambridge Food Pantry, P.O. Box 473, Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Captain Maxson American Legion Post, 2106 State Route 22, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.