Reverend Albert Wayne Bowers

Apr. 8, 1942 - Aug. 21, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Reverend Albert Wayne Bowers, 78, son of the late Louie Mack Bowers and Mattie Mae Poole, died Friday, August 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Fr. Bowers was a graduate of General Theological Seminary in New York City and served parishes in NJ, NY, TX, and missions in Africa, Central and South America. Fr. Bowers concluded his active ministry as Rector of Zion Episcopal Church in Hudson Falls, NY from 1999 until 2008.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Zion Episcopal Church, 224 Main St. (Rte. 4), Hudson Falls, NY on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The Rev. Frank Lockwood will be Celebrant. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required along with social distancing and seating will be limited to 50 persons.

Fr. Bowers will be especially remembered for his outstanding ministry to youth, those incarcerated and people in need. He was personally responsible for shaping and changing the lives of many. His Godly voice while preaching the Lord's word will forever be in the minds and hearts of those who remember him.

Fr. Bowers is survived by his children-in-Christ: Julian and Tania Cuervo; granddaughters: Yazmine and Katherine and great-grandchildren: Anya, Liam, Luna, and Aracely.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fr. Bowers' name may be made to Zion Episcopal Church, 224 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. If, you have questions, please contact the Church at 518-747-6514.