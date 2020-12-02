Menu
Dorothy M. Rowland
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1926
DIED
November 29, 2020

Dorothy M. Rowland

Aug. 28, 1926 - Nov. 29, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER - Dorothy M. Rowland, 94, lifelong resident of Greenfield Center, went to eternal rest on November 29, 2020, at Wesley Healthcare Center. Dorothy was born on August 28, 1926, to the late Richard and Evelyn (Rhodes) Potter in Greenfield Center.

Dorothy graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and SUNY Cobleskill. She was employed by Skidmore College in Food Service and later at Saratoga Springs City School District as the School Lunch Director for 25 years. During this time she was named to the NYS Skilled Worker Emeritus Program by Governor Mario Cuomo.

Dorothy married Henry Rowland on August 29, 1948, and they recently celebrated 72 years of marriage.

She is survived by: her husband Henry; brother George; son Dick and daughter-in-law Joan Rowland; daughter Lynn and son-in-law Tom Cumm; and son Stephan and daughter-in-law Rosamaria Rowland. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shana Cumm and Tom Rupert; Shaun and JoAnne Cumm; Lauren and Rob Delaney; Dominique and Brandon Semzock; and Stephanie and Nicholas Chandler; and great-grandchildren: Landen, Blake, and Avery Cumm, Waylon and Eleanor Semzock, and Emily Chandler. Additionally, Dorothy is survived by her sisters-in-law Ruth Hayes and Norma Potter; and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her siblings Frances Potter, Chester Potter, John Potter, Laura Roeckle and Jane Potter.

Dorothy was a communicant of Simpson United Methodist Church, Rock City Falls, President and 75 year member of Greenfield Grange #807, a member of Saratoga County Pomona Grange, NYS Grange, and National Grange. She was past NYS Grange Deputy for Saratoga and Fulton Counties, Co-Director for NYS Grange CWA and Assistant Director of NYS Junior Grange Camp. She was a member and past president of the NYS School Food Service Association and a member of the Saratoga County Agricultural Society as an Ad Hoc for the Culinary Department, Zonta International, and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. As a member of the Greenfield Historical Society, Dorothy was instrumental in the restoration of the one-room school house she had attended as a child.

Family, food and community were all extremely important to Dorothy.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Eileen Beckwith and the Home Instead caregivers who helped take care of mom over the past year. We would also like to thank Wesley Healthcare for their care and concern in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to Simpson United Methodist Church, 1089 Rock City Road, Rock City Falls, NY 12863.

Funeral services will be private. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Greenfield Cemetery.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Steve,Rose and and Family, Phil and I are very sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. May she Rest In Peace. ❤
Bob and Philomena Murphy
December 2, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Dot's passing. She was a special person who will be remembered by her Simpson family for her patience as she taught us how to make the best pies and other goodies for our annual Farmers' Market -- not to mention sharing her brown bread recipe! I will miss her quiet presence in the pew behind me. She was a lovely woman who will be fondly remembered by everyone she met.
Carol Elwell
Friend
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the whole Rowland Family. Dot will be missed by everyone, but the memories will live on forever.
Janet Jones
Friend
December 2, 2020
I'm so sorry. I have so many wonderful memories as a child with this lovely lady. Praying for you all.
Jean Goodnow Bensen
Friend
December 2, 2020
Always a lovely lady. Greenfield lost an advocate...
Joshua Tarbay
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss, she live through you with all your memories, hugs, and prayers ❤
Linda Montello
Friend
December 1, 2020
Henry & Children,
Very sorry to learn of Dorothy’s passing. I had the pleasure of working with her for a number of years at the Saratoga Springs City School District. She was the best of the best of School Lunch Directors and a special person, always ready to be of help.


Jim Matthews
Friend
December 1, 2020
Our condolences to the Rowland family. Jim and Debbie Gaba
James Gaba
Friend
December 1, 2020
Condolences to the Rowland Family. It sounds like she was a very special woman.
Patti Southworth
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Dorothy's passing away, we are thinking of Henry and his family. We enjoyed talking to Dorothy, thankful for her many cooking tips! Love l, Mary and Jerry Clark
Mary Clark
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Aunt Dorothy had a kind heart. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Love,
Lea, Julia and Maria Andrew
Lea Andrew
Family
December 1, 2020
To The Rowland Family,

Please know we are thinking of you during this difficult time.

Sincerely,
Everyone at Burke Funeral Home
December 1, 2020