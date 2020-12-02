Marla J. Bogle

Nov. 7, 1949 - Nov. 30, 2020

HADLEY – Marla J. Bogle, 71, of Rollman Circle, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Nov. 7, 1949 in Rangeley, ME, she was the daughter of the late Rexford and Jessima (Ellis) Murphy.

Marla was employed for the Capital District DDSO for 38 years as a therapy Aide until her retirement in 2010.

She loved to go four-wheeling, being outside, hiking, being by the water, loved riding on an Indian Touring Bike, and going to breakfast with her dear friends, Holly Burnham and Marylou Montena. She also enjoyed going on benefit rides for different charities and visiting her sisters in Rhode Island and Maine.

Marla was predeceased by four siblings, Carl, Josephine, Jacqualine "Jackie", and Gerildine "Gerry".

Survivors include two daughters: Kelly Brewster (Randy Henderson) of Corinth and Chandra Bogle (Mike Mason) of Hadley; her loving companion of many years, Randy Shiel of Hadley; one grandson, Brandon Bogle (Gwen Rowland) of Hudson Falls; three great-granddaughters: Taylor, Makenzie, and Brynnleigh; four siblings: Jane Arnold of RI, Eugene Murphy of NV, Penny Bates of CA and Wanda Fuller of RI; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private Celebration of Marla's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank Holly Burnham for her love, care and devoted friendship given to Marla over the years.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.