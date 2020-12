Elizabeth S. Willey

GLENS FALLS - Elizabeth S. Willey, 99, of Glens Falls passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her residence.

A funeral service will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Scotia. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.