Frank G. Kramer, Jr.

Jan. 14, 1954 - Dec. 1, 2020

DAY - Frank G. Kramer, Jr., 66, of Horse Hill Road, passed away Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Born on January 14, 1954 in Port Jefferson he was the son of the late Frank G. Kramer, Sr. and Yvette (Daile) Kramer.

He was a graduate of Newfield High School in Selden.

Frank married Kathy Sayre on July 29, 1974 in Stony Brook.

He worked as a welder for a short time and later began a career spanning over 35 years working as an electrician. He was a member of IBEW 236 in Schenectady.

Frank and Kathy moved to Day in 1988. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, having earned the rank of Eagle Scout and later being leader for Troop 28 in Hadley-Lake Luzerne for many years.

His enjoyments included hunting, fishing, reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Kathy Kramer; their son, Erich (Lynda) Kramer of Millport; his sister, Kathy Deitch of Selden; three grandchildren: Ella, Olin and Ori; a nephew, Charlie Deitch.

Friends may call today Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home and NYS capacity restrictions will be followed.

A service will follow the visitation time at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

