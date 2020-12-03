Lucas R. Perkins

Dec. 13, 1989 - Nov. 30, 2020

GREENWICH - Lucas R. Perkins, 30, a longtime resident of Greenwich, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his family after a long illness. Born December 13, 1989 in Cambridge he was the son of Timothy Perkins (Lynn Barber) of Greenwich and Michelle Cootware Perkins of Mechanicville.

Lucas had been a member of the Middle Falls Fire Department for several years. He was an avid motorcycle rider, enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling at the Saratoga Strike Zone, and had been a member of several softball teams. He liked snowboarding and had also worked at Willard Mountain. He loved the Dallas Cowboys.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert Cootware; his paternal grandfather, Richard Perkins; and his aunt, Sharon Perkins.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his brother, Tony Perkins (Dawn Fox) of Broadalbin; maternal grandmother, Cheryl Colby of Danby, VT; paternal grandmother, Betty Perkins of Middle Falls; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY. Face masks and social distancing are required. Please respect the family's request to kindly share a brief visitation, allowing others the same opportunity.

Memorial donations in memory of Lucas can be made to the Donna Crandall Foundation, 50 Traditional Lane, Loudonville, NY 12211.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com