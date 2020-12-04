Catherine Mary Swinburne

March 3, 1932 - Nov. 10, 2020

VENICE, FL - Catherine Mary Swinburne, of Venice, FL, formerly Queensbury, NY, died on November 10, 2020.

Born in New York City, she was the eldest daughter of Albert Joseph Coogan and Catherine (Tomany) Coogan.

After graduating St. Jean Baptiste High School in Manhattan, Catherine worked with Lever Brothers Company for 18 years in New York City. On October 13, 1956, she married the love of her life and her soulmate, Robert Swinburne, at St Patrick's Cathedral living in Forest Hills, NY. In 1964, Catherine and Bob purchased a 400-acre farm in Rupert, VT, and moved there in 1968. In 1978, always in search of adventure, Catherine and her husband, Bob, relocated to St. Petersburg, FL, where she joined The Crisp Company as a real estate broker. In 1988, they moved back to the North Country to begin yet another exciting chapter in their lives together at their home in Bolton Landing, NY. In 1992, Catherine once again broke with her hometown, taking a full-time residence in Bolton Landing, joining the Unified Court System Surrogate's Court at Lake George, retiring in 2002. Over the next eight years, Catherine and her beloved husband were blessed to be able to travel, and enjoying visits to England, Bermuda, the New England States, Canada, and beautiful Venice, FL, where sadly, Bob died, on April 14, 2010.

Catherine will be cremated. When Robert and Catherine's Spirits caress for all eternity, they will reside in the Garden of Tranquility, at Venice Memorial Gardens in beautiful Venice, FL.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to a place very special to her- Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.

Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory of Catherine or to send a condolence to her family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.