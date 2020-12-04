Rosemarie Lenhardt

WEST RUPERT, VT - Rosemarie Lenhardt, 94, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Vermont Veteran's Home where she was cared for by the many compassionate nurses and aids at that facility. Rosemarie spent a good part of her life as a medical secretary and she enjoyed learning many aspics of the medical field. Quilting and rug making became her passion and those creations are now enjoyed by many. Her family is left with fond memories of gathering around her table for good food, good conversation and good times. Rosemarie was also an incredible card player and had become a regular at the Rupert Library card group.

Rosemarie is predeceased by her husband George F. Lenhardt, II and her brother William Johann. Survivors include her children: George Lenhardt, III and Nancy Lenhardt. Daughter-in-law Andrea Lenhardt; grandchildren Karrie (Lenhardt) Bowen, Mandy (Lenhardt) Mayer and Scott Lenhardt; great- grandchildren: Aidan and Finley Mayer and Griffyn and Bishop Bowen.

There will be no viewing per Rosemarie's request and burial arrangements will be made at a later date.

Donations in Rosemarie's memory may be made to the Vermont Veteran's Home, 325 North St., Bennington, VT 05201.

