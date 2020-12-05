Geraldine R. Eggleston

WHITEHALL – Geraldine R. (McDonald) Eggleston, 51, of Whitehall, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Gerry was raised and educated in Whitehall and lived in the local area all of her life.

She worked at various local companies throughout her life and was most recently employed by Commonwealth Plywood, Inc. in Whitehall.

Gerry gave of herself wherever she could. She was a mom to many and made herself available to those who needed help. She loved children, taking care of people and enjoyed cleaning.

On June 22, 2013, she was married to James Eggleston. He passed away on December 5, 2014. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by a brother, Stanley Lyle McDonald, Jr.

Gerry is survived by her parents, Stanley, Sr. and Geraldine McDonald; her children: Donald Jones, Jason (fiance, Isabella Gibbs) Burch, Samantha (fiance, Adam Martelle), Amy R. Eggleston; and many others that considered her as a mom and that she loved like her own; her siblings: Virgil, Samuel, Betty, Darline, Andrew, John, Mary, Melissa, Sharon, Wilbur, Henry, Kevin, Bobby, and Crystal; her grandchildren: Jayda-Lynn Burch, Hunter Vaughan, James Burch, Lillian Burch, Aleea Martelle, Adam Martelle, Jr., James Viel, Jr., Jayleena Viel, Josiah Viel, and Jamie Russell; her great-granddaughter, Sarai; and many additional grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended relatives and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 12 until 1 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury following current mandates. A graveside service will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.