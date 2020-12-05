Stanley W. Malecki

Aug. 9, 1941 - Dec. 3, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Stanley "Stan" Walter Malecki, 79, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born August 9, 1941 he was the son of the late Stanley "Stan" Malecki and Elizabeth "Betty" Kolobus.

Stan attended Shenendehowa Central School District and furthered his education at the State University of New York at Oneonta where he obtained a degree in teaching. He was employed at Glens Falls City School District as a devoted teacher for 35 years. He also was an educator at the Chapman Museum and Slate Valley Museum. Stan was one of two people who were instrumental in starting the Glens Falls Bay Street Cemetery tours. He wrote two books about our local history in hopes to educate others about how rich this area's history was.

Over the years he was dedicated to contributing to his community and local organizations such as The Chapman Museum, the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls, Glens Falls Cemetery Commission, Crandall Park Beautification, Slate Valley Museum, The Fort Edward Historical Association, Operation Santa Claus and Skene Manor. Stan traveled extensively and collected nativity sets from all around the world. Each Christmas season Stan would set up a display at Parks-Bentley Place of over 100 nativities. In 2018, Stanley received the Post Star Shining Stars community award.

In addition to his parents, Stan was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Emil Beuchert and nephew Tommy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters: Joyce Beuchert, Gail (Wayne) Haslett, Jackie (Charles) Carlson of FL, Connie Fagan of FL; brother, Richard Malecki of FL; also six nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins around the country.

A graveside ceremony will be held in the spring of 2021 at Glens Falls Cemetery.

In loving memory of Stan, contributions may be made to the Abraham Wing-Playground Fund, 120 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, and/or Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Boulevard, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.