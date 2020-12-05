Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stanley W. Malecki
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1941
DIED
December 3, 2020

Stanley W. Malecki

Aug. 9, 1941 - Dec. 3, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Stanley "Stan" Walter Malecki, 79, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born August 9, 1941 he was the son of the late Stanley "Stan" Malecki and Elizabeth "Betty" Kolobus.

Stan attended Shenendehowa Central School District and furthered his education at the State University of New York at Oneonta where he obtained a degree in teaching. He was employed at Glens Falls City School District as a devoted teacher for 35 years. He also was an educator at the Chapman Museum and Slate Valley Museum. Stan was one of two people who were instrumental in starting the Glens Falls Bay Street Cemetery tours. He wrote two books about our local history in hopes to educate others about how rich this area's history was.

Over the years he was dedicated to contributing to his community and local organizations such as The Chapman Museum, the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls, Glens Falls Cemetery Commission, Crandall Park Beautification, Slate Valley Museum, The Fort Edward Historical Association, Operation Santa Claus and Skene Manor. Stan traveled extensively and collected nativity sets from all around the world. Each Christmas season Stan would set up a display at Parks-Bentley Place of over 100 nativities. In 2018, Stanley received the Post Star Shining Stars community award.

In addition to his parents, Stan was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Emil Beuchert and nephew Tommy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters: Joyce Beuchert, Gail (Wayne) Haslett, Jackie (Charles) Carlson of FL, Connie Fagan of FL; brother, Richard Malecki of FL; also six nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins around the country.

A graveside ceremony will be held in the spring of 2021 at Glens Falls Cemetery.

In loving memory of Stan, contributions may be made to the Abraham Wing-Playground Fund, 120 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, and/or Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Boulevard, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Stan was an integral part of the glens falls senior center doing many historic programs over the years. He was a kind gentle humerour person and one I am grateful to call a friend.
Shiela Satterlee
Friend
December 5, 2020
sorry for your loss I'll always remember Stan having a tree planted for Donald my husband at glens falls cemetery
Barbara Norton
December 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You were a fantastic teacher & I'm so glad that my daughter got to have you as a teacher as well. I will miss you always. May you Rest In Peace.
Julie Mosher
Student
December 5, 2020
Stan was my 5th grade teacher-his first year teaching @ Jackson Heights. He was 1 of 3 significant teachers in my education, Kindergarten-university, and what a caring, memorable & inspirational teacher he was!

He recognized my artistic talent & convinced my parents to buy an adult oil painting set to encourage developing those talents. He created a Polish dance troop I was in the year I had him. The troop gave lots of performances in house & other venues. SO much fun. My Mom had Ukrainian parents who were immigrants, so my grandparents loved the fact that I was involved in this dance troop & Stan became a friend as well as a teacher of our family growing up.

May you Rest in Peace Stan. You made our world a little better by your presence!
Les Barker
Teacher
December 4, 2020
Stan was a very special guy. I knew him for a time about 10 years ago. I enjoyed his nativities and a presentation at the senior center on old tools. I liked him a lot. The world will miss him.
Denise Boland
Friend
December 4, 2020