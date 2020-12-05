Joseph B. Melito

Jan. 20, 1930 - Dec. 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Joseph B. Melito, 90, of Fairwood Dr., passed away after a brief illness Thursday, December 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born January 20, 1930, in Woodside, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Borelli) Melito.

In 1948, Joseph graduated from Queens Vocational High School. For many years he was employed with Scandinavian Airlines and later retired from Hannay Hose Reels.

In 1951, Joe served his country in the Army as Corporal in the Korean War, until his honorable discharge in 1957.

For 57 years Joe was married to the love of his life, Carolyn, until her passing on February 28, 2014.

Joseph had many hobbies including handyman projects for his family, friends and neighbors, talking about cars and window shopping for cars, holding court in the garage with neighbors, his vegetable garden, and he also volunteered at Moreau Community Center for meals. Joseph took pride in his cooking, especially his homemade meatballs!

In addition to his parents and wife, Joseph was also predeceased by his brother, Nicholas Melito.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Christopher (Kristine) of Guilderland, Eric (Lois) of Kingsbury and his "other" son, Jayme Albin of Greenville; grandchildren: Jade Melito of Queensbury, Nicole Leaf(Carol) of Charleston, SC and Andrew Leaf (Sommer) of Palm Bay, FL; great-grandchildren: Clare Mason and Adrian and Blake Leaf; sister, Marie Biehl; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and a grandkitten, Ozzy.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. D'Agostino, Dr. Reeves, Dr. Mason, Dr. Cooper, his neighbors, and Kim's Home Care: "His Girl's" Kim, Heidi, Deb, Jacey, Lindsey, Jean, and Jessica, for your love, care, support, and constant compassion

In loving memory of Joe contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.