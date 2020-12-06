John (Jack) McBride

Feb. 12, 1943 - Nov. 8, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Jack, as he was referred to by all, was well traveled and worked in many different fields during his life. He was an educator in the NY State Department of Education system, worked in the hospitality and retail industries and was a coach for both sports and life guidance.

He was well respected in the community and was a good friend to many across this country, Canada and even Europe and Australia. Jack had strong Catholic beliefs, was always willing to help his fellow man and generous to a fault. Those who knew Jack appreciated his quick wit and amazing sense of humor. Jack was never afraid to give his opinion and his laugh was contagious. He enjoyed working with youth, gave his time to local public TV, community/charitable events and was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone in need.

Jack was predeceased by his mother, Margaret, his father, Francis, and sister, Kathy. Jack had no living relatives, but many, many friends who considered him family.