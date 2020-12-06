Jean Elizabeth (Withey) Ward

June 8, 1943 - Nov. 30, 2020

SUN CITY, FL - Jean Elizabeth (Withey) Ward passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 after a short, hard-fought battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Jean was born June 8, 1943, in Windsor, VT, to her parent Ferris James "Buster" Withey and Mary Pauline (Calhoun) Withey. The Withey family moved to South Glens Falls for Jean's senior year of high school. Jean attended Alfred University and graduated from Albany Business College. On May 7, 1966, she married Michael Andrew Ward, her husband of 54 years.

Jean spent the majority of her adult life in the purchasing field and later performing taxes. She and her husband, Mike, spent 30 years in upstate NY, raising their family then enjoyed a nomadic life moving from place to place for eight years for her husband's work as a Project Manager. They eventually settled in Port St Lucie, FL, for 13 years, and they relocated most recently to the Tampa area.

Jean was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and Parrish Guild during her Upstate NY time. Jean was known for her kindness and genuine care for others' wellbeing, many times putting the needs of others before herself.

Jean is predeceased by her parents, her Sister Yvonne "Bonnie" Withey; and cousins Cheri Relyea and Diane Pearson. She is survived by her Husband Michael Ward of Sun City, FL; her son Michael Ward, Jr. of San Dimas, CA, his Wife Mirtala and their three sons Gabriel, Liam, and Mateo; her daughter Deborah (Ward) Lyall of Valrico, FL, her husband David and their two sons Edward and Andrew; her brother Gary Withey of Carlsbad, CA, his wife Lynn and their children James, John, Joseph and Jacqueline; her nieces: Leslie Prentice of Palm Desert, CA, Julie Prentice of LaVerne, CA and her daughter Grace Prentice Stahl; and her brother-in-law William "Bill" Ward of Fort Edward.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the Summer of 2021 in upstate NY. In the meantime remembrances can be posted at: http://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/9927978.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society or Sun City Center Volunteer Emergency Squad in Florida.