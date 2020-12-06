Robert "Bob" Chatel

May 30, 1949 - Dec. 2, 2020

THESSALONIKI, GREECE - Robert "Bob" Chatel departed on his next great adventure on December 2, 2020. He left in peace in the loving embrace of his wife, Kathleen Hart from their home city of Thessaloniki, Greece, where they have lived for the past twenty-two years. Bob died from complications of pulmonary fibrosis, which compromised his breathing but not his indomitable spirit or his intellectual curiosity.

The eldest son of Robert Kenneth Chatel, Sr. and Annella Card Chatel, Bob was born in Northampton, MA in 1949. He grew up on Oak Street in Hudson Falls and graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1967. He had a yearning for knowledge from his earliest years and excelled in academics as well as athletics. He was a wrestler and a long-distance runner in high school.

After attending Norwich University, and graduating from SUNY Albany, he pursued graduate studies at the University of Chicago in a doctorate program in philosophy.

Bob moved to Thessaloniki, Greece in 1978 to join his partner in life, Kathleen Hart. They officially married in 1997.

Bob taught English and Epistemology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, then moved to Portugal, where he spent many years working as a "leitor" (reader) at the University of Coimbra. Upon returning to Greece in 1997, he took up the position of professor at the American College of Thessaloniki. For the past seventeen years, he and Kathleen have run Future Perfect, a tutoring business that prepares primarily but not exclusively Greek students for entrance exams to colleges and universities around the world. He also edited academic books, articles and dissertations internationally through the Cambridge Academic Editing Network (CAEN).

Bob was a friend to many across numerous continents. He brought his keen insights to discussions and debates with friends and family. He was a polyglot who was proficient in Greek and Portuguese, the latter of which he also translated for the Center for Social Studies at the University of Coimbra.

Bob leaves a beloved daughter from a previous marriage, Lara (Gerard) Turbide of Romulus, NY and a brilliant granddaughter, Sophia Turbide, who is studying medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY.

He is also survived by his brothers: David (Mary) Chatel of Westerly, RI and Peter (Sarah) Chatel of Atlanta, GA. They will always remember Bob's enduring gifts of friendship, caring and unconditional support.

Bob also leaves several nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

A jubilant celebration of Bob's life will take place at a future time in Greece when an in-person celebration can do justice to an extraordinary life, well-lived.