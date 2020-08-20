Menu
Nicholas R. Panetta

Oct. 14, 1994 - Aug. 14, 2020

RENSSELAER, NY -

Nicholas R. Panetta, 25, of Rensselaer, passed away suddenly Friday, August 14, 2020, at his Home in East Greenbush. Nicholas was born October 14, 1994, in Albany, New York, the son of Rocco and Phyllis A. (Hume) Panetta. Nick worked as a landscaper for various companies, Hoffman's Car Wash and Manor House Pizza. Nick loved to golf and spend time with his family, friends, and dog Anna.

Nick was predeceased by his grandfather's Vincenzo Panetta, and John Hume.

Survivors include his parents Phyllis (Hume) Panetta, and Rocco Panetta, his grandmother's Esterina Panetta and Eleanor F. Hume, his two sisters Nina and Lia Panetta. Nick is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his calling hours Wednesday evening from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk in Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Thursday at the Holy Spirit Church, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nicholas's name to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention via https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Nick-Panetta COVID-19 Social distancing requirements and masks are required.


Published by Post Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
19
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, NY 12144
Aug
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
, East Greenbush, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Rocco, Phyllis and Family we are so sorry to hear about Nick’s passing. Fun loving young man , always a smile on his face. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this tough time.
Jay & Nancy Coonrad
August 20, 2020
To the Panetta Family: We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Nick. Our son Conrad enjoyed his company and friendship. We pray for your family’s comfort during the grieving process. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Sincerely...Catherine and Greg Zampier
Zampier Family
Friend
August 20, 2020
Phyllis, Rocco, Nina and Lia...

We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Nick was always such a sweet, young man. Rich and I loved being Nick’s baseball coach and team mom when he and Richie played baseball together. Nick always had a smile on his face and was a genuinely kind person. We hope you can find love and support in each other to get you through this heart breaking time. We wish you peace and comfort...

Sincerely, Rich, Chrissy, Richie and Justin Dessureau
Christine Dessureau
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
Dear Phyllis and Family, My deepest sympathy. My prayers and thoughts are with you all this time time.
Theresa Cenci
Friend
August 19, 2020
Nick was a student of mine in 7th grade . I have very fond memories of him in my class. I remember his big smile and his big bright blue eyes. It was a great pleasure to have had the opportunity to teach him. I hope he is now at rest and in a better place. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his many friends and his family. Lia thinking of you! RIP Nick!
Kristen Foley
Teacher
August 19, 2020
Dear Rocco, Phyllis, Nina and Lia,
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you and your family at this heartbreaking time. Nick is at peace now and the Lord has another beautiful angel❤
Pat and Dan Hausler
Friend
August 18, 2020
To the entire family,
Sincerest sympathy on the loss of Nicholas. Our thoughts are with you during this extremely difficult time.
Marilyn Barnhart & Ron Beaudoin
Marilyn Barnhart
Friend
August 18, 2020
Phyllis and Rocco,

I will always cherish the afternoons I would pick up Nick, Brandon, Alex and Chad up from the “Y” after they finished playing basketball. Nick would tell me how he wanted to buckle down and work hard for confirmation at church. How his grandma wanted him to be named “Vincenzo” and was upset that he wasn’t. He told me she had given him a necklace with a “V” on it for Vicenzo. That made me laugh and I decided to call him Vincenzo from that day forward. It made us smile. I also remember him telling us how he had learned to drive a car on the back roads in Italy with his dad. He wanted to learn to speak Italian and was very proud of his heritage. I remember his sense of humor and his beautiful smile. Such a handsome young man. He was always so respectful and polite and I will miss him very much.
I feel blessed to have known him.

Regina Bullinger
Friend
August 18, 2020
a loved one
August 18, 2020
Phyllis, Rocco, Nina & Lia,

May God comfort you through such unbearable grief. Rest in peace Nick.
James Paigo
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
Regina Bullinger
August 18, 2020
Phyllis, Rocco, Nina and Lia,
I am so very sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
I am sure my mom and dad (Monica and Jim) have already taken Nicky under their wings and will always be by his side.
My Deepest Sympathy,
Michelle
Michelle Kearnan (Paigo)
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May all your wonderful memories help you all heal through this most difficult time.

Erich snd Kathy Schmidt
Kathy Schmidt
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
May the words at Isaiah 61:1,2 prove to be comforting to you. God will bind up the broken hearted... and comfort all who mourn.
August 18, 2020
So sorry to here. Rocco may God grace and love shine on you and your family in this tough time.
George Krug
Friend
August 18, 2020
Rocco, Phylis and family I am so sorry to hear of Nicks passing. I remember him as a young boy on my sons baseball team. Nick had a beautiful smile. Take comfort in your memories and knowing Mick is in Gods loving arms
Agnes (Dessureau) Borden
Friend
August 18, 2020
L'eterno riposo donagli o Signore, riposi in pace.
Condolences to the family.
rose mascolo
Friend
August 18, 2020