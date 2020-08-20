Nicholas R. Panetta

Oct. 14, 1994 - Aug. 14, 2020

RENSSELAER, NY -

Nicholas R. Panetta, 25, of Rensselaer, passed away suddenly Friday, August 14, 2020, at his Home in East Greenbush. Nicholas was born October 14, 1994, in Albany, New York, the son of Rocco and Phyllis A. (Hume) Panetta. Nick worked as a landscaper for various companies, Hoffman's Car Wash and Manor House Pizza. Nick loved to golf and spend time with his family, friends, and dog Anna.

Nick was predeceased by his grandfather's Vincenzo Panetta, and John Hume.

Survivors include his parents Phyllis (Hume) Panetta, and Rocco Panetta, his grandmother's Esterina Panetta and Eleanor F. Hume, his two sisters Nina and Lia Panetta. Nick is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his calling hours Wednesday evening from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk in Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Thursday at the Holy Spirit Church, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nicholas's name to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention via https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Nick-Panetta COVID-19 Social distancing requirements and masks are required.