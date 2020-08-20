Joel Piper

Sept. 11, 1965 - Aug. 18, 2020

LAKE GEORGE - Joel Piper, 54, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Glens Falls on September 11, 1965 he was the son of the late Anson and Gwen (Shields) Piper.

Joel was raised in Hudson Falls, NY and graduated from a private school in Stowe, VT.

On January 24, 1994, Joel married the love of his life, Annette DeAngelo in Lake George.

He was a chef at many restaurants in the area. Joel was extremely creative and enjoyed golfing, painting, making jewelry, feeding the fish, being on the water, and spending time with his grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Annette Piper; children, Stephen Nallie, Angela Nallie, and Marisa Nallie; grandchildren, Aaron Sweenor and Harper Ordway; siblings, Donald Piper (Tammy), Chad Piper (Amy), Amy McKee (John), Jonathan Piper (Wendi), and AJ Piper (Sarah); along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A gathering at Glen Lake will be held at a later date.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donation's in Joel's memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer C/O Glens Falls Hospital Foundation 126 South St. Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Joel's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.