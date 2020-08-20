Henry Eddy Eklund

CHESTERTOWN - Henry Eddy Eklund 84 died Tuesday August 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in New York City he was the son of the late Henrik and Esther (Holmes) Eklund.

Henry was the first generation born in the United States to Swedish immigrants from Brando, Aland.

Ed, as he is affectionately known as by his family and close friends, was very proud of his Swedish heritage. He worked at Lundy Electronics and Grumman Aerospace Corporation on Long Island where he worked on the Apollo Lunar Excursion Module. Later on in his life he joined the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District where he worked as senior maintainer and retired in 1998 and moved his family to Chestertown. Ed served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

His hobbies included fishing with his brother and friends, bowling, his love for hot rods and car shows, and after retiring he became an avid crossword and search solver.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by one brother John (Laura) Eklund.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years Laura L. (Smith) Eklund; two sons Douglas (Michelle) Smith, Eddy Eklund; two daughters Joanne (Jack) Havens and Valerie (Jude) Labasso; nine grandchildren: Nicole Havens, John Havens, Jimmy Havens, Devin Havens, Tyler Havens, Kailyn Havens, Brayden Havens, Craig Daniels and Kaleb Smith.

The family wishes to thank High Peak Hospice, The Homeward Bound and Palliative Care (Mary Stein) and special thanks to Erica Smith for her gentle care, kindness and support on the night of his passing, and many good friends.

Graveside services will be 10:30 AM Friday September 25, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.