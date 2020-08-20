Steven Edward Lemery

June 6, 1957 - Aug. 11, 2020

GRANVILLE - Steven Edward Lemery, 63, of Granview Drive, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY.

Born on June 6, 1957 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lawrence Lemery and Shirley (LaPoint) Denno.

Steven was known as Stevie by many. He was an amazingly resilient man with tons of passion for life. He knew what he wanted and had a way of letting people know how he wanted to live his life. His passion never ceased for bowling, his love of pizza, coffee, steak and beer. He would try to trick unexpected staff or nurses to get him what he wanted. He loved his mother dearly and his visits with her were truly special moments.

Stevie loved watching parades, having Tuesday night fire drills so he could see the rescue vehicles from his house and looking at all types of motor vehicles in his magazines and books. He would attend church on Sundays and sing his heart out! His love of music could be heard throughout the house. He loved to relax either in his room or on the porch and change the radio stations to hear his favorite songs. When he wasn't listening to the radio, it was all about watching the rescue shows on TV, playing bowling games on his tablet or looking at his many books and magazines. Stevie always enjoyed looking good in his favorite bowling shirt, sunglasses and hats; however, he was most proud of his beard of which he loved.

Stevie also had a very special relationship with Noreen Barron, his advocate and good friend; he greatly cared about her as witnessed by their interactions that always included smiles.

Stevie is survived by his sister Lorrie Lemery of Queensbury, NY and his stepsister, Clara Rabideau, and her husband Allen from Argyle, NY; his long- time family at Warren, Washington and Albany Counties ARC's (WWAARC) Granview Drive residence; his daytime family and friends at CWI; his active guardians, Anne Marie Lockhart, Jenean Taranto-Watson, John Maxwell, Betty White and Roxanne Fonda; so many friends at WWAARC; and all those people who had the privilege of meeting him as he lived his life.

Friends may call on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls. Due to the current pandemic, only 35 visitors are allowed in the building at once, face masks and maintaining social distancing is required.

Memorial service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Carleton Funeral Home.

Burial will follow the memorial service, in Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Donations may be made to Warren, Washington and Albany Counties ARC, 436 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Stevie's WWAARC family would like to sincerely thank the nurses at Glens Falls Hospital who not only provided Stevie with the care and attention he needed but also provided him with a sense of friendship. In addition, our heartfelt thank you goes to Dr. D'Agostino, who provided the very best of care to Stevie and treated him with kindness and the utmost respect. A special thank you is extended to the Granville EMS responders who were always there for Stevie to provide care and support.