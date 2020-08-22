Kenneth G. DeRagon, Sr.

Sept. 1, 1932 - Aug. 19, 2020

Kenneth G. DeRagon Sr., 87 a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home under the care of Hospice on Tuesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Easton, NY on September 1, 1932, to the late George and Bertha (Ethier) DeRagon.

Ken was a hardworking handy man his entire life, he was always busy doing something. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, trimming the hedges, and working with wood. He loved all sports and was an avid New York Giants fan, though some seasons he was afraid to admit that.

Ken loved his family and was the patriarch of the family, he always took his place at the head of the table during family dinners. He supported his family in every way he could, and loved attending his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's sporting events.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his stepfather Albert Pelitier; brother Sherman (Jean) DeRagon of Greenwich; sisters Bette McCue of Poughkeepsie, and Patricia Rosecrans of Troy; sister-in-law Karen (Burns) "Pat" Patterson of WA; brother-in-law William (Sherry) Burns of Greenwich; son-in-law William Allen of Cossayuna; tw great-grandchildren Laurel Kuzmich of Salem, VA and Tanner Shinski of Greenwich and his good friend Max McQuade.

Ken is survived by his wife of 69 years Joan (Burns) DeRagon of Greenwich; six children Denise (Jim) Wilcox of Greenwich; Yvonne (Paul) Kuzmich of Greenwich, Karen Bain of Hoboken, NJ, Ken Jr. (Tracy) DeRagon of Malta, Lynnette (Todd) Pacheco of Greenwich and Sandra Huffer of Cossayuna; 14 grandchildren Bonnie (David) Boddery of Greenwich, Kate (David) Wasserman of Ballston Spa, James Wilcox Jr. of Greenwich, Stephen (Jennifer) Wilcox of Salem, Brian (Candace) Kuzmich of Cambridge, Kevin Kuzmich of Greenwich, Aaron (Jessica) Kuzmich of Greenwich, Justin (Sidney) Kuzmich of Salem, VA, Olivia, Alice and Samantha DeRagon of Malta, Amy Lynn DeRagon of Mechanicville, Sarah (Chris Shinski) Huffer of Greenwich, and Michael Huffer of Salem; 20 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Keith Mann officiating.

Family and friends may call from 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions 30 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks and social distancing are required.

Donation's in Ken's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choosing.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.