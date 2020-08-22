Raymond Floyd Starks, Sr.

Mar 16, 1935 - Aug 17, 2020

HUDSON FALLS -

Raymond Floyd Starks, Sr. died unexpectedly August 17, 2020, at 11:54 a.m.

He was born March 16, 1935 in Fort Ann, New York. The son of the late Fredrick Sr. and Irene (Knowles) Stark.

On April 6, 1957 Raymond married the love of his life, Beverly (Blair). They were married 51 years and had six children. Raymond loved working in his garage especially on anything with an engine. He also loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews going down memory lane.

Raymond proudly served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1962 and afterward served in the Army National Guard. He traveled the world while in the service. He worked numerous jobs to provide for his family. He drove an ice wagon; he was a logger and he even had a garbage route on the side that his older sons helped with. Ray worked at Nibco for many years. He was hired as a machinist and eventually worked his way up to supervisor, despite having only an 8th grade education. Ray traveled to multiple Nibco Plants in the U.S. & Mexico to help improve production and machine efficiencies.

Raymond is preceded in death by his wife Beverly (Blair) Starks, His siblings Fred Stark Jr., Wilford "Mike" Stark, Madeline Steves, Marjorie Canale, His son Raymond Starks Jr, Grandson Jerry Ray, Granddaughter Amy Rae Robinson and Great Granddaughter Makayla Leeann Starks.

Raymond is survived by his sister Gladys (Richard) Cook & sister Evelyn Keys, William T. "Tom" Sr. (Yvonne) Starks and son William Starks Jr.; Lisa Dixon (Richard) and son Thomas Robinson Jr.; Steven (Angela) Starks and son Andrew (Amanda) Starks and daughter Marlena (David) Elliott Jr.; Vicky (Everett Jr.) Mattison and daughters Kristi Johnson (Josh) and Tina (Key) Mattison and son Everett III (Marieka) Mattison; Kenneth (Wendy) Starks and daughter Kendra (Josh) VanNess and son Ryan Starks; Raymond Starks Jr.'s Family in Texas - Cherrie Joe (Mike) Sager, Ronnie (Mandy) Starks and Ray Ray; Numerous great grandchildren.

Raymond and his beloved wife Beverly raised their granddaughter Kristi from an infant in their home. He was a true family man.

There will be a grave side service with military honors at Moss Street Cemetery August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., at 36 10th Ave., Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Raymond Starks Sr. name to the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.