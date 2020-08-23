Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tyler John Hayward

HUDSON FALLS

Tyler John Hayward, 24, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, due to a motorcycle accident.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls with the Sister Donna Irvine, S.S.N.D., Chaplain Glens Falls Hospital, officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Tyler's Book of memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Southside Cemetery
, South Glens Falls, New York
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.