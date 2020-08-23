HUDSON FALLS

Tyler John Hayward, 24, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, due to a motorcycle accident.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls with the Sister Donna Irvine, S.S.N.D., Chaplain Glens Falls Hospital, officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Tyler's Book of memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.