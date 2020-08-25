Kathryn B. Vines

Sept 29, 1916 - Aug 21, 2020

South Glens Falls - Kathryn B. Vines, 103, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Born in Thomson on September 29, 1916 she was the daughter of Edward and Susan (Bailey) Beecher. Kathryn grew up in Schuylerville and graduated from Schuylerville High School, Class of 1934.

She married Robert S. Vines in 1938. She and Robert settled in South Glens Falls to raise their two sons. Kathryn worked at General Electric for 30 years retiring in 1971.

Kathryn enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years who passed away in March of 1988 and one sister.

Survivors include her two sons: Bob and David and their spouses: her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At Kathryn's request there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be private and at the convenience of the family at Union Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Kathryn's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.