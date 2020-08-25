Patricia I. Matraw

June 24, 1943 - Aug 21, 2020

CORINTH – Patricia I. Matraw, 77, of West Maple St., passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 24, 1943 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Gonyo.

Pat attended Crown Point Central School.

She married Robert G. Matraw on Aug. 6, 1967 in Crown Point and the couple first resided in Crown Point for several years before moving to Corinth in 1985, where they currently were residing.

Pat was employed for Gaslight Village in Lake George as a games manager and worked at Wal-Mart in Wilton until her retirement in 2002.

She was a member of the Gospel Lighthouse Church of Hudson Falls.

She also served as a Cub Scout Den Leader in both Crown Point and Corinth for several years.

Pat enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing, sewing and quilting, and loved her animals, especially her beloved dogs. She also was an avid NY Yankees fan, and enjoyed being with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two brothers, Ronald Gonyo and Robert Gonyo Jr.

Survivors besides her husband of 53 years include five children: Ken Matraw of Lake Luzerne, Gerald Matraw (Margaret Gates) of Glens Falls, Lisa Butler of Corinth, David Matraw (Robin) of Lake Luzerne, and Bob Matraw III (Maureen O'Toole) of Schuylerville; three grandchildren: Anna Massie of Kentucky, Arich Matraw of Colorado, and Amber Matraw of Colorado; her sister-in-law, Sandi Bradway (Lawrence) of Whitehall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date at the Gospel Lighthouse Church, 30 Lacross St., Hudson Falls.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Christopher Hoy and the nurses of the Kindred Agency for their kindness and excellent care given to Pat; also, thanks to Sandi Bradway for her assistance and especially Robin Matraw and Lisa Butler for always being there for Mom.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.