Tara Ann Nantista

Oct 6, 1977 - Aug 21, 2020

QUEENSBURY-Tara Ann Nantista, 42, passed away suddenly on Friday August 21, 2020 in Saratoga county New York. Born on October 6, 1977 in St. Peters Hospital, she was the daughter of Melody Ann (Conover) Slofsky, and David Michael Patrick Nantista. Tara was a Queensbury High School graduate, Class of 1996.

As a mother, Tara devoted everything she had to her one and only beloved son Logan (Logie) Michael Nantista. He fulfilled her lifelong wish, and she cherished every moment with him. She was hilarious and loved to laugh with a reverberating chuckle you would never forget. Wet willies were her specialty (which Logan loved). She relished in inside jokes that sent her siblings and him reeling, sometimes attacking them with a surprising vitality. She was creative in every way, loved animals (survived by Snuggles), outdoor adventures, traveling, delighted in making cards and baking sweet treats. Always impeccable, she adored shiny accessories, fashion, and coco mademoiselle above all other delicious smelly concoctions. Tara had a heart of gold and wore it on her sleeve. She loved love and had an enormous amount to give to everyone around her. Tara was taken from this world too soon, and will be sorely missed.

Tara is predeceased by her step-father, Keith F. Slofsky.

Tara is survived by her beloved son Logan Michael Nantista, her mother Melody Ann (Conover) Slofsky, partner Ronald Keyes, father David Michael Patrick Nantista, step-mother Libby Marie Nantista. Her seven siblings, their partners, nieces, and nephews in order from oldest to youngest: Justin Lee Nantista, partner Rachel Ann Henley, daughter Genevieve Leeann Nantista, his sons Dominik O'Ryan Clark and Aiden James Clark. Lindsay Marie Nantista partner Daniel Christian Ludwig, their daughter Delilah M. Ludwig and his daughter Lilliana Jeanne Ludwig, Nathan Patrick Carmelo Nantista partner Elizabeth Marie Reilly, Ryan Joseph Nantista partner Lauren Michelle Medford, her son Caleb Jerome Medford, Matthew David Nantista partner Morgan Elizabeth Kendrick her son Liam Richard Freebern, sister Rachael Brittany Slofsky, and Evan Michael Nantista partner Brittany Nicole Toth.

The entity of the family would like to thank all the crews and the State Police for their service, courtesy, and professionalism during this family tragedy.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place at 12 noon at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Family and Friends are invited to call from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses and for Logan.

